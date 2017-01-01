Create an API with nested objects and arrays. Field types include text, number, boolean, date, country, email, URL, and image. Fields can be displayed as text, check marks, shapes, images, and QR codes.See a Demo
We automatically generate a JSON Schema for your API, including validations. Configure required and optional fields, or set minimum and maximum values for numbers. We return an error if you submit invalid data.Example Schema
Every template has an automatically generated online form. Quickly test your templates by clicking a button to fill the form with random data. All plans includes unlimited free test PDFs.View a Form
Field types include: Text, number, boolean,
date / time, country, email, URL, check, shape, image, and QR code.
FormAPI supports both fillable and scanned PDFs. When you upload a PDF with a fillable form, we will automatically import all of the existing fields.
Split a date into month, day, and year. Display a check or a shape whenever a value matches a condition. Combine multiple values into a single string. Turn complex forms into simple APIs.
We can send webhooks, or post a message to Slack when a PDF is generated. More integrations are coming soon, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Zapier, and IFTTT.